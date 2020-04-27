President Iohannis to hold meeting on COVID-19; PM, HealthMin, IntMin, EduMin and DSU head in attendance

President Iohannis to hold meeting on COVID-19; PM, HealthMin, IntMin, EduMin and DSU head in attendance. President Klaus Iohanis will hold a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie and head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Secretary of State Raed Arafat regarding the measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 12:00hrs, according to the Presidential Administration. At the end of the meeting, the head of state will hold a press conference. Since the beginning of the state of emergency, President Iohannis has carried out several meetings with members of the Government regarding the COVID-19 topic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]