Opus Land Buys 15.6-Ha Land For Project Expansion; Eyes Investments Of Over EUR22M In 2020

Opus Land Buys 15.6-Ha Land For Project Expansion; Eyes Investments Of Over EUR22M In 2020. Opus Land, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, has completed the acquisition of 15.6 hectares of land located in the vicinity of the compound, after having bought other approximately 10 hectares in 2019, and targets investments of over EUR22 million in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]