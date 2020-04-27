GCS: Other nine persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 628

GCS: Other nine persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 628. Nine more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, Romania's COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 628, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday. It is about six men and three women aged between 41 and 97. AFERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]