GCS: Other nine persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 628
Apr 27, 2020
GCS: Other nine persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 628.
Nine more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, Romania's COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 628, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday.
It is about six men and three women aged between 41 and 97. AFERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]