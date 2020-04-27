Romania joins World Business Angels, largest forum of investment markets

Romania joins World Business Angels, largest forum of investment markets. Romania will find itself in pole position when the engines of the world economy will be restarted after the crisis generated by Covid-19, as increasingly more foreign investors are willing to bet on Romanian business ideas, says Bianca Tudor, founder of Elite Business Women. Romania has joined the world's largest investment markets forum - World Business Angels - and will be represented at international investor meetings by Bianca Tudor, founder of Elite Business Women (EBW), according to an EBW press statement. "Romania's inclusion in the World Business Angels offers a wide range of opportunities for Romania's start-ups: growth, business development and opening new horizons for economic development. This partnership materialised at a critical time for the planet's economy, and when the engines of the world economy will be restarted after the crisis generated by Covid-19, our country will find itself in pole position, because I had noticed even before the crisis at the various international business conferences I attended that increasingly more foreign investors were willing to bet on Romanian business ideas,", says Tudor. The Romanian entrepreneur was appointed Senator for Romania to the World Business Angels Forum. With this new appointment, Romania will be able to connect more with the global investor market, which will open up extraordinary opportunities for business people in Romania. Thus, Romania's local business angel investors, incubators, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate projects and ambitious entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to connect with global leaders in the same field. The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to working globally to strengthen the global economy by developing innovative financial instruments for startups, scale-ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs, and for promoting gender equality and women's participation in all sectors of the global economy. The WBAF fulfills its mission through various channels. These include: 138 commissioners, senators and international partners from 79 countries; 7 national offices on 5 continents; WBAF Business School and more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries and 5 international working committees. The WBAF also has an Angel Investment Fund, having concluded partnerships with 12 global institutions and economic co-operation agreements with 5 governments. The WBAF World Congress, held in February each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including the Global Fundraising Stage and the World Excellence Awards ceremony. The WBAF also boasts a number of publications, including the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine and Angel Investor Review Online. The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including the implementation of the Financial Inclusion Action Plan, endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the Honorary Patron of the GPFI. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Interior Minister announces gradual lockdown relaxation after May 15 There will be a gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures after the state of emergency ends on May 15, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Monday, as he presented Military Ordinance No. 10 that modifies the personal movement schedule for people aged over 65 and extends the suspension (...)



SIF Banat-Crisana Withholds Dividends, Seeks RON74.5M Buyback Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) have rejected proposed dividends and approved a share buyback program to lower the company's share capital.



Romania's Budget Gap Triples in 1Q/2020 to 1.67% of GDP Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON18.06 billion, or 1.67% of the gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a deficit of RON5.477 billion, or 0.52% of GDP, in the first quarter of 2019, finance ministry data showed (...)



Budget deficit, rises to 1.67 pct of GDP after first three months The budget deficit increased in March by almost 10 billion lei, reaching 1.67 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first three months of the year, from 0.73 pct at the end of February, according to data published on Monday by the Ministry of Public Finance. "The execution of the (...)



Net Assets of Investment Funds in Romania Down 18% in March, to RON39.9B The net assets of the 219 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania dropped 18% in March, to RON39.9 billion (EUR8.3 billion) and by 19.3% since the beginning of the year, according to financial watchdog (...)



State borrows 1.594bn lei from banks on Monday The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 1.594 billion lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 36 months, at a yield average of 3.84pct per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of (...)



SIF Moldova Approves Dividends of RON59M Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) on Monday approved the distribution of gross dividends of RON0.06/per share, totaling RON59 million.

