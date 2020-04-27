One United Properties Completes Structure Of One Herastrau Towers Compound In Bucharest

One United Properties Completes Structure Of One Herastrau Towers Compound In Bucharest. Real estate developer One United Properties, held by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, has announced the completion of the structure of the One Herastrau Towers compound in Bucharest’s Aviatiei area, which is due for delivery at the end of 2020, according to data provided by company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]