April 27, 2020

GCS: 303 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,339
Apr 27, 2020

GCS: 303 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,339.

A number of 303 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, with the total number of cases thus reaching 11,339, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday. Among the persons infected, 3,141 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. There are 227 patients admitted to ICUs. According to the same source, 631 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.    Most cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been so far recorded in Suceava County - 2,650 and Bucharest - 1,190. The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute: * Alba - 165 * Arad - 522 * Arges - 131 * Bacau - 172 * Bihor - 416 * Bistrita Nasaud - 158 * Botosani - 431 * Brasov - 416 * Braila - 22 * Buzau - 17 * Caras Severin - 87 * Calarasi - 51 * Cluj - 308 * Constanta - 233 * Covasna - 179 * Dambovita - 96 * Dolj - 82 * Galati - 354 * Giurgiu - 127 * Gorj - 38 * Harghita - 19 * Hunedoara - 472 * Ialomita - 154 * Iasi - 230 * Ilfov - 246 * Maramures - 70 * Mehedinti - 58 * Mures - 407 * Neamt - 435 * Olt - 36 * Prahova - 66 * Satu Mare - 55 * Salaj - 30 * Sibiu - 259 * Suceava - 2,650 * Teleorman - 96 * Timis - 443 * Tulcea - 40 * Vaslui - 91 * Valcea - 24 * Vrancea - 245 * Bucharest - 1,190. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

