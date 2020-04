Nuclearelectrica Approves RON498.4M in Dividend Payments

Nuclearelectrica Approves RON498.4M in Dividend Payments. Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Monday decided the distribution of gross dividends in the total amount of RON498.4 million, representing a gross dividend of RON1.65 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]