Transgaz Approves RON182M Dividends from 2019 Profit

Transgaz Approves RON182M Dividends from 2019 Profit. Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Monday approved the distribution of dividends totaling RON182.1 million from its 2019 profit, the company said in a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]