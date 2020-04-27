President Iohannis: Romania, to send medical team, protective materials to Republic of Moldova

President Iohannis: Romania, to send medical team, protective materials to Republic of Moldova. Romania will send a team of physicians and medical staff as well as protective materials to the Republic of Moldova, on Monday announced president Klaus Iohannis, in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "The situation in the Republic of Moldova is complicated and Romania, which considers itself an extremely important partner - we believe the Republic of Moldova's most important one - will prepare and implement in a few days two important measures: firstly - a team of physicians and medical personnel will travel to the Republic of Moldova to help the hospitals there, to help the medical staff and medics there to better cope with this epidemic; secondly - it will send sanitary masks and materials, protective materials, even medicines from our reserve to the Republic of Moldova to help citizens there to get over this epidemic more easily," the president added. President Klaus Iohannis held a meeting on COVID-19 epidemic management measures with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]