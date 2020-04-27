Interior Minister announces gradual lockdown relaxation after May 15There will be a gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures after the state of emergency ends on May 15, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Monday, as he presented Military Ordinance No. 10 that modifies the personal movement schedule for people aged over 65 and extends the suspension (...)
Romania's Budget Gap Triples in 1Q/2020 to 1.67% of GDPRomania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON18.06 billion, or 1.67% of the gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a deficit of RON5.477 billion, or 0.52% of GDP, in the first quarter of 2019, finance ministry data showed (...)
Budget deficit, rises to 1.67 pct of GDP after first three monthsThe budget deficit increased in March by almost 10 billion lei, reaching 1.67 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first three months of the year, from 0.73 pct at the end of February, according to data published on Monday by the Ministry of Public Finance.
State borrows 1.594bn lei from banks on MondayThe Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 1.594 billion lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 36 months, at a yield average of 3.84pct per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
OMV Petrom Approves RON1.75M Dividend PaymentsShareholders of oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the most valuable company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, decided Monday to approve the distribution of gross dividends of RON0.031 per share from the 2019 profit, totaling RON1.75 (...)