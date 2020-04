OMV Petrom Approves RON1.75M Dividend Payments

OMV Petrom Approves RON1.75M Dividend Payments. Shareholders of oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the most valuable company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, decided Monday to approve the distribution of gross dividends of RON0.031 per share from the 2019 profit, totaling RON1.75 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]