April 27, 2020

Budget deficit, rises to 1.67 pct of GDP after first three months
Apr 27, 2020

Budget deficit, rises to 1.67 pct of GDP after first three months.

The budget deficit increased in March by almost 10 billion lei, reaching 1.67 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first three months of the year, from 0.73 pct at the end of February, according to data published on Monday by the Ministry of Public Finance. "The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first three months of 2020 registered a deficit of 18.06 billion lei (1.67 pct of GDP)," informs the Ministry of Finance through a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES. After the first two months of this year, the deficit of the consolidated general budget was 8.3 billion lei, respectively 0.73 pct of GDP. Last year in the same period, the budget deficit amounted to 0.54 pct of GDP.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

