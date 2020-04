SIF Banat-Crisana Withholds Dividends, Seeks RON74.5M Buyback

SIF Banat-Crisana Withholds Dividends, Seeks RON74.5M Buyback. Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) have rejected proposed dividends and approved a share buyback program to lower the company's share capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]