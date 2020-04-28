Impact Developer&Contractor Expands Boreal Residential District In Constanta By 9 Apartment Blocks, 18 Villas

Impact Developer&Contractor Expands Boreal Residential District In Constanta By 9 Apartment Blocks, 18 Villas. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor, held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, is starting works on a new residential project, in Constanta, which will include 693 housing units, in apartments and villas. The market value of the compound is estimated at EUR61.6 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]