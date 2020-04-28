 
Romaniapress.com

April 28, 2020

Romanian managers expect all-out sharp business decline for next three months
Apr 28, 2020

Romanian managers expect all-out sharp business decline for next three months.

Romanian managers are expecting a sharp decline in business in all sectors of the economy for the next three months, a dip in the number of employees in all sectors of the economy and an increase in retail prices, according to a survey released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday. In the business survey of April 2020, the managers in the manufacturing industry expect for the next three months a sharp decrease in production volume, short-term balance percentage -70%. "Among the activities that will witness the most significant decreases, there are the manufacture of coke oven products and products obtained from crude oil processing (-97%) and the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (-91%). The manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations should see relative stability (-4%). Regarding the number of employees, a decrease is to be expected of 40% overall in the manufacturing industry. Industrial prices should record relative stability over the next three months (0%)," reads the release. According to the April 2020 estimates, the construction business should also undergo a sharp decrease in production volume for the next three months (-57%). Managers estimate the decrease in the number of employees at -40%. As far as prices of construction works are concerned, a moderate decrease is to be expected (-10%). In the retail trade sector, the managers are bracing for decreases in activity (-58%). The volume of business orders to suppliers of goods should also be down (-35%). Employers forecast a decrease in the number of employees for the next three months (-25%). Retail prices should also increase (+16%). According to April 2020 estimates, the demand for services (turnover) will decline sharply in the next three months (-62%). The biggest decreases will be reported in art creation and performance (- 100%), followed by of hotels and other accommodation facilities (- 99%), tourist agencies and tour operators (- 97%) and sports and leisure activities (- 96%). In the services sector, the number of employees is estimated to decrease (- 37%). According to the managers' opinion, the selling or invoicing prices of the services will tend to decrease moderately (-14%). INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS. The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR's Lazea: Government, responsible for every citizen's health, not for every SME's survival Many small and medium-sized companies will disappear, undoubtedly, but a government is responsible for the health of each of its citizens, not for the survival of each SME or every enterprise, especially in a market economy, Valentin Lazea, chief-economist of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), (...)

Iohannis: It seems unfair to me for pensioners to foot the entire bill of the epidemic President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, in regards to the increase of pensions in September by 40 pct, that it is a matter which must be analyzed very carefully by the government, showing that they must take into account the fact that pensioners are most often a disadvantaged category. (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Manager Says Hidroelectrica IPO Unlikely This Year The planned initial public offering of Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is unlikely to happen this year, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and portfolio manager of minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea, said in a video-conference (...)

Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet. "A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. (...)

Another 13 people infected with new coronavirus have died, death toll reaches 663 Another 13 people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching 663, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group. The latest fatalities are ten women and three men between the ages of 64 and 84.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - (...)

CEC Bank May Grant Loans Totaling RON2B under SME Support Program Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank said Tuesday it could grant loans totaling RON2 billion under the government-subsidized program for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has been allotted a guarantee cap of RON1.7 (...)

In a 'state of emergency' - beauty contest Romanian winners volunteer and lobby to support the medical staff They participate in volunteering activities, conduct campaigns to help fight the new coronavirus and raise funds for hospitals, they get involved to support the medical staff, but also for donations of medicines and equipment. They are winners of important beauty contests, and now they are (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |