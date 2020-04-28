 
April 28, 2020

PM Orban: Within 15 days we will receive 400 newly bought breathing devices; we need a minimum of 2,000
Apr 28, 2020

PM Orban: Within 15 days we will receive 400 newly bought breathing devices; we need a minimum of 2,000.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday evening said that a number of newly bought 400 breathing devices are expected to arrive in Romania within the next 15 days. However, he added that, according to his estimates, the country needs "at least" 2,000 such devices. The Prime Minister explained that 200 breathing devices have been bought from the US and the other 200 from South Korea. "I am talking about the 200 breathing devices we bought from the US after the discussion between President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald Trump, because you know that Trump actually banned exports of such equipment, which means that we basically benefited from an exception. And we also bought 200 breathing devices from South Korea, which are about to arrive," Ludovic Orban told Digi24 private television broadcaster. He underscored efforts are made for Romania to produce its own breathing devices. "There are three projects developing simultaneously. One project that we discussed with a US company, which basically provided the pattern of the breathing device they produce to a Romanian producer, on condition that we will not trade this product, but only use it in the healthcare system in Romania. So it is also very possible that we will be able to start producing these state-of-the-art breathing devices, for this US company is one of the best. And we also have two other projects developing at the same time to produce breathing devices in Romania," specified the head of the Executive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

