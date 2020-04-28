PM Orban: Masks to become compulsory to wear in enclosed public spaces depending on virus spreading level

PM Orban: Masks to become compulsory to wear in enclosed public spaces depending on virus spreading level. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that wearing masks will be compulsory in the enclosed public areas as long as needed, depending on the evolution of the spreading of the novel coronavirus in Romania. "The masks will only be compulsory in the enclosed spaces: when we enter a store, when we board a public transportation means, at the workplace, if it's an enclosed area. It will not be compulsory to wear them in the open air, only if the citizens want to. The masks will remain compulsory as long as necessary, depending on the spreading level of the virus. There will definitely be sanctions if the measure is not observed," Ludovic Orban told Digi24 private television broadcaster. He also added that the Government makes efforts to ensure that masks are available in the stores for all Romanians. "Those who can afford it will be able to buy them at the store, we have already spoken with the stores to have them on their shelves. For those who cannot afford them, we are working to establish a mechanism through which we will be able to provide a sufficient quantity. Our objective is to make sure that there are enough masks on the market. If the offer on the market is sufficient, then we will no longer have to intervene. It would be better to happen this way, without the need for us to impose price ceilings or value-added limits," underscored the Prime Minister. Ludovic Orban also added that there are economic operators in Romania who started to produce masks, but the demand on the market cannot be ensured without exports, either through the entities coordinated by the Government or the private ones. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]