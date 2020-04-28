 
April 28, 2020

PM Orban says many risks identified related to reopening schools
Apr 28, 2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening that there were many voices calling for the reopening of schools, but government's analysis has identified many risks, which is why the decision was taken for classes to resume in September. "Today, after an extremely thorough analysis, because there were many voices calling for the reopening of schools, we made this decision to keep schools suspended and to reopen them in autumn. Because in out thorough evaluation we have identified many risks in the case of opening schools, and things are very clear: the lives and health of students and teachers must be put at the forefront; in terms of knowledge, a mechanism can be established under which it can be dispensed. Obviously, we clearly intend to close the school year and we intend for the baccalaureate and assessment exams to be held so as to allow the 8th and 12th grade students to continue education at the next level (...)," Orban told Digi24 private broadcaster. Asked what will happen if a second wave of the pandemic comes in autumn, Orban said that it must catch us very well prepared and the government will take all necessary measures, depending on the situation at that time. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that schools will no longer reopen this school year. "It has been decided today that for most students in this school year, kindergartens, schools and universities will not reopen. Pupils, students will not return to school," Iohannis said at a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday after a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie, and head of the of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat. He informed that the school year will end on June 12, with distance learning to continue and schools to reopen in September. Iohannis said that students in the final grades will be able to return to school after June 2 to prepare for the national exams. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

