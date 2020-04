Transelectrica Approves Dividends Of RON0.48/Share, At 2.7% Yield

Transelectrica Approves Dividends Of RON0.48/Share, At 2.7% Yield. Shareholders of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) have approved the distribution of dividends, of RON0.48 per share, from the retained earnings on balance on December 31, 2019, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]