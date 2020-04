Lidl Continues Investments In Romania; Opens New Store, In Mioveni

German-held discount grocery retailer Lidl continues its investments in Romania by opening a new store, in the town of Mioveni (Arges County), on April 30. The new unit also has an electric vehicle charging station.