INSP: Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor, Bucharest register 43.8pct of cases of novel coronavirus infections

INSP: Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor, Bucharest register 43.8pct of cases of novel coronavirus infections. 43.8 percent of the total cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were registered in the past 14 days in the counties of Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor and Bucharest city, according to a report of the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). 48.5 percent of total coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Suceava, Hunedoara, Arad, Bucharest and Galati. According to the quoted source, in three counties an apparent incidence of more than 50 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants was recorded. According to the report, the medical staff represented one in nine cases of infection. 73.5 percent of deaths were recorded in people aged over 60 and 64.4 percent in men. The same report shows that 86.4 percent of the deceased had at least one one comorbidity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]