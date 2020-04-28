Ford resumes single-shift production in Craiova, with 4 May

Ford resumes single-shift production in Craiova, with 4 May. Ford announced on Tuesday the gradual resumption of production of vehicles and engines at its main plants in Europe, starting on 4 May, and southern Craiova plant will resume operations in stages, in a single shift, in both the Vehicle Production and the Engine Production Sections, a Ford Romania release says. The employees will be notified by their supervisor/team leader if they should come to work. Those who do not come to work will remain in furlough, based on a formal decision. "The company has prepared a comprehensive package of measures, but, above all, it appeals to the sense of responsibility and discipline of the employees for their proper and correct implementation," the release reads. Ford Company contacted the internal and external transport providers and informed them to provide sufficient buses/trams for public transportation as well as additional special journeys, as it is recommended for the occupancy rate of the means of transport to be below 50%. In the case of personal transport, the company recommended that no more than two people travel in a car: the driver and a person in the back seat, on the opposite side of the driver. The release also says that Ford will produce face masks for use in its plants throughout Europe. The face masks provided by the company will have to be worn by anyone who works or visits a Ford unit, in accordance with the company's global protocols. "By manufacturing face masks for their own use, the company contributes to reducing demand from supply chains for personal protective equipment that is needed by health care services and other industries. In addition, Ford Craiova produces its own visors, providing an additional level of protection for some operations within the plant," the company's representatives say. Employees of the Ford plant in Craiova have entered furlough since 19 March 2020, and during this period receive an allowance of 78% of the basic salary.