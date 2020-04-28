GCS: 277 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,616

GCS: 277 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,616. A number of 277 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 11,616, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 3,404 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 243 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to GCS, as many as 650 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus so far are in Suceava - 2,695 and Bucharest - 1,222. The number of confirmed cases by county, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, as follows: * Alba - 167 cases * Arad - 541 * Arges - 134 * Bacau - 180 * Bihor - 438 * Bistrita Nasaud - 172 * Botosani - 442 * Brasov - 422 * Braila - 22 * Buzau - 20 * Caras Severin - 88 * Calarasi - 48 * Cluj - 315 * Constanta - 229 * Covasna - 178 * Dambovita - 96 * Dolj - 100 * Galati - 362 * Giurgiu - 128 * Gorj - 38 * Harghita - 19 * Hunedoara - 488 * Ialomita - 160 * Iasi - 237 * Ilfov - 252 * Maramures - 71 * Mehedinti - 58 * Mures - 412 * Neamt - 451 * Olt - 36 * Prahova - 67 * Satu Mare - 55 * Salaj - 31 * Sibiu - 270 * Suceava - 2,695 * Teleorman - 95 * Timis - 445 * Tulcea - 44 * Vaslui - 92 * Valcea - 25 * Vrancea - 251 * Bucharest - 1,222 . AGERPRES/(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]