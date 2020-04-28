In a 'state of emergency' - beauty contest Romanian winners volunteer and lobby to support the medical staff

In a 'state of emergency' - beauty contest Romanian winners volunteer and lobby to support the medical staff. They participate in volunteering activities, conduct campaigns to help fight the new coronavirus and raise funds for hospitals, they get involved to support the medical staff, but also for donations of medicines and equipment. They are winners of important beauty contests, and now they are trying to help their peers. *** Anna Michela Ciornea - Miss Intercontinental Romania 2019 is preparing to become a physician. She supports fundraising campaigns and, in her turn, donates to the purchase of necessary materials in hospitals. "I know that the system is deficient and any small help matters," Anna Michela Ciornea told AGERPRES. "During this period I am trying to focus on studying, being in the last year at the Faculty of Medicine and eager to take the bachelor's and residency exams. In case I am summoned, together with my colleagues, I will definitely go to help the medical staff in the hospitals," says Miss Intercontinental Romania 2019. *** Bianca Paduraru won the Miss Globe Romania contest in 2013, and in 2018 - the Miss Tourism Global international competition. "Civic responsibility is very important. It is important to take care of those around us. If we stay united and stay at home, then, automatically, things will end much faster and we will return to our former lives. I hope to learn something from all this experience, which is not exactly pleasant. I hope it brings us much closer and we are much better with each other. I think this period has shown us that we are all equal," Bianca Paduraru told Agerpres. Bianca aims to lay the groundwork for a "children's academy" because "As much as possible I am trying to help people and children with good thoughts. We need to help people stay strong, both physically and mentally," said the young woman. *** Bianca Tirsin represented Romania at "Miss International 2018", which took place in Tokyo, Japan, after winning the title of Miss International Romania 2018. She is from Arad, one of the counties where the threshold of 500 cases confirmed with the novel coronavirus has been exceeded, and together with the team that helps her when she participates in beauty contests, she collaborates and supports the actions of the organization "Cetatea voluntarilor" from Arad. "Currently, being self-isolated at home in Bucharest, I can't be close to them, so I help them online," she told AGERPRES. She helps to raise funds for the inhabitants of Arad who need help. *** Marius Seceleanu from Bucharest Fashion Week, organizer of beauty contests in Romania, points out that many representatives of the profile competitions are involved in activities to support and promote measures to prevent the coronavirus epidemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]