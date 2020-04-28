PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers

PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers. The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers. "We decided to ask the Agriculture Minister to answer publicly to a few questions. Why does he continue to allow the export of cereal if its known Romania will face a penury (...)? What is the quantity of cereal that Romania exported in the state of emergency period? What quantity of cereals is now in the state reserve and for how long would it last for the population? From my information, it's the same quantity left behind by the PSD, mentioned in the normative acts, which is enough for one month. (...) Why have they not returned a single leu from the gas excise for the fourth quarter of 2019? (...) I am firmly convinced the Minister will not answer, just as Minister Citu is doing, so - I decided with my colleagues - we will submit two simple motions, in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, in what regards the Finance and the Agriculture Ministers. Taking into account that Minister Citu has already gone through this procedure in a simple motion in the Senate, for him, this time, we will submit it to the Chamber of Deputies," said Ciolacu in a press conference, at the end of the PSD's National Permanent Bureau meeting. He added that Florin Citu "turned the Finance Ministry into a post office." "In what regards the website of Mr. Citu, IMM Invest, it was copied from the PSD. You can find it in Government Ordinance 110/2017. Just as Mr. Orban copied the PSD's governing programme, which he used in Parliament, the same thing was done by Mr. Citu. The only issue is that he copied it wrongly. He did not make a very clear convention with the banks that the Finance Ministry is the decision-maker in who accesses this money, we are speaking here of SMEs, we are speaking of 60 pct of the GDP and we are speaking of 60 pct of the employees in Romania. The banks will decide who does and who does not receive these credits. Without a prior approval on the part of the bank, you can access Mr. Citu's website for nothing. Mr. Citu receives on this website some documents, which he sends to the banks for analysis. The same thing could have been done by the Romanian Post. (...) It's a wrong approach," Ciolacu mentioned.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]