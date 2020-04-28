Fondul Proprietatea Manager Says Hidroelectrica IPO Unlikely This Year

Fondul Proprietatea Manager Says Hidroelectrica IPO Unlikely This Year. The planned initial public offering of Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is unlikely to happen this year, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and portfolio manager of minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea, said in a video-conference (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]