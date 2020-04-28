|
CEC Bank May Grant Loans Totaling RON2B under SME Support Program
Apr 28, 2020
CEC Bank May Grant Loans Totaling RON2B under SME Support Program.
Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank said Tuesday it could grant loans totaling RON2 billion under the government-subsidized program for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has been allotted a guarantee cap of RON1.7 (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
BNR's Lazea: Government, responsible for every citizen's health, not for every SME's survival
Many small and medium-sized companies will disappear, undoubtedly, but a government is responsible for the health of each of its citizens, not for the survival of each SME or every enterprise, especially in a market economy, Valentin Lazea, chief-economist of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), (...)
Iohannis: It seems unfair to me for pensioners to foot the entire bill of the epidemic
President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, in regards to the increase of pensions in September by 40 pct, that it is a matter which must be analyzed very carefully by the government, showing that they must take into account the fact that pensioners are most often a disadvantaged category. (...)
Fondul Proprietatea Manager Says Hidroelectrica IPO Unlikely This Year
The planned initial public offering of Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is unlikely to happen this year, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and portfolio manager of minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea, said in a video-conference (...)
Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet.
"A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. (...)
Another 13 people infected with new coronavirus have died, death toll reaches 663
Another 13 people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching 663, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group.
The latest fatalities are ten women and three men between the ages of 64 and 84.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - (...)
In a 'state of emergency' - beauty contest Romanian winners volunteer and lobby to support the medical staff
They participate in volunteering activities, conduct campaigns to help fight the new coronavirus and raise funds for hospitals, they get involved to support the medical staff, but also for donations of medicines and equipment. They are winners of important beauty contests, and now they are (...)
PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers
The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers.
"We decided to ask the (...)
