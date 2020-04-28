CEC Bank May Grant Loans Totaling RON2B under SME Support Program

CEC Bank May Grant Loans Totaling RON2B under SME Support Program. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank said Tuesday it could grant loans totaling RON2 billion under the government-subsidized program for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it has been allotted a guarantee cap of RON1.7 (...)