Iohannis: It seems unfair to me for pensioners to foot the entire bill of the epidemic.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, in regards to the increase of pensions in September by 40 pct, that it is a matter which must be analyzed very carefully by the government, showing that they must take into account the fact that pensioners are most often a disadvantaged category. "It's a matter that must be analyzed carefully by the Government and when we have enough data, probably at the midpoint of the year for the budget revision then, the Government will have to make a decision because after the midpoint of the year things must be very well clarified, but I want to say another matter which concerns me - it would seem unfair for pensioners to foot the entire bill of the epidemic. I will have the request of the Government that when the analysis is done it's an analysis that takes into account the fact that pensioners are not only a vulnerable category, but they are often times a disadvantaged one. If it will be possible or not or how much will be possible is a question that at the opportune time the Government will have to answer," said the head of state, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)