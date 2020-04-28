Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached

Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached. President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet. "A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. It's more than a month and a half since we've lived with this epidemic. (...) After a month and a half we can draw statistical conclusions. In this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians have obtained up to now notable results. Romanians proved they have a sense of civic duty, balance; Romanian society demonstrated maturity," said Klaus Iohannis in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. He emphasized that certain restrictions will be reduced after May 15. "We have not reached the peak in Romania and a premature relaxation may destroy all results," Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]