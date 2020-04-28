Another 13 people infected with new coronavirus have died, death toll reaches 663

Another 13 people infected with new coronavirus have died, death toll reaches 663. Another 13 people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching 663, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group. The latest fatalities are ten women and three men between the ages of 64 and 84.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]