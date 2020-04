Pastry Producer Fornetti Sales Reach RON205M In 2019

Pastry Producer Fornetti Sales Reach RON205M In 2019. Fornetti Romania, one of the largest pastry businesses in the country, ended 2019 with RON205.9 million (EUR43.4 million) sales, an increase of 5% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]