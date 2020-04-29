 
Senate passes bill making STS provider of electronic signature services for public administration
Senate passes bill making STS provider of electronic signature services for public administration.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill designed to supplement the Law on electronic signatures by a new provision that makes the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) a provider of e-signature services for public administrations in Romania. The bill was adopted by a unanimous vote. "Romania's digitisation is a priority, and the provision of electronic signature services will allow all administrative-territorial units access to qualified digital signature services. At the same time, it will allow digitisation at the level of central public administration, especially local documents at the level of local public administration and will achieve a better interaction of public institutions," Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Viorel Salan told the voting session. According to him, by approving the emergency ordinance for the designation of the Special Telecommunications Service as a provider of electronic signature services for the Romanian public administration, the measure will be permanent. Currently, STS is conducting an audit that will be submitted to the Romanian Digitisation Authority, in order to authorise STS for the provision of the electronic signature service. The bill approving Emergency Ordinance 39/2020 supplementing Law 455/2011 regarding the electronic signature supplement Law 455/2001 on electronic signatures by a provision that STS becomes a provider of qualified reliable services for central public institutions and administration, according to a report by the Defence Committee. The bill, initiated by the Government, will move to the Chamber of Deputies for a final vote as the decision-making body. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

