April 29, 2020

OMV Petrom Revenue Up 12% To RON6B, Net Profit Down 43% To RON653M In 1Q/2020 Due To Lower Prices, COVID-19 Crisis
Oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on Wednesday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with revenue of RON6 billion, up 12% on the year, and a net profit of RON653 million, down 43% on the year, as the company’s results were impacted by lower oil prices and the start of the crisis caused (...)

