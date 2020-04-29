 
PSD's Ciolacu: We don't support law on Szeklerland's autonomy; we will vote against it
PSD's Ciolacu: We don't support law on Szeklerland's autonomy; we will vote against it.

PSD (Social Democratic Party) does not support the law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland and this party's members will vote against and reject it at once in the Senate, which is the decision-making chamber, interim leader of the party Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday. "PSD does not support the law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland! PSD will vote against this draft law and it will reject it at once in the Senate, which is the decision-making chamber. In fact, PSD also voted against this draft law in the specialist committees of the Deputies' Chamber. This draft has only received rejections until now. This draft was introduced on the agenda with negative report. More than that, the Government gave an answer and issued a legal opinion after more than two months since requested, after the tacit adoption period had already expired. The committee on administration led by the PNL (National Liberal Party) needed 3 weeks to issue a report on this draft law, while the Standing Bureau of the Chamber warned the committee on administration, in a notification, that the tacit adoption deadline was approaching and they needed to do something," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. He added that, although the PNL representatives "are miming nationalism now, they are guilty of not holding a plenary sitting in due time to reject this draft law." "As they came to Parliament while infected we haven't been able to hold any meetings in that precise period when the tacit adoption deadline for this law was met," said Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

