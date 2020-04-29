Senate's Cazanciuc to convene Senate plenary meeting regarding bill on autonomy of the Szeklerland

Interim Senate President Robert Cazanciuc convened the plenary meeting of this forum on Wednesday, at 14:00hrs, with the sole topic on the agenda being the draft law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland. "Today, at 14:00hrs, I have convened the Senate plenary meeting with a single topic on the agenda. The PSD [Social Democratic Party] senators will vote against the bill on the autonomy the Szeklerland!," Cazanciuc wrote on Wednesday on his Facebook page. A bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland has passed the Chamber of Deputies by tacit approval and it will move on to the Senate, which is the decision-making body in this case. As the deadline for a debate and vote in the Chamber of Deputies ran out, and the chamber found the tacit adoption of the draft in a sitting of April 23, the legislative proposal passed as submitted by the initiators - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan. The Committee on Administration had issued a negative opinion on the bill. The draft law provides for the Szeklerland to become an autonomous region with a legal personality. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)