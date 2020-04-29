President Iohannis, message on Day of War Veterans: I urge you to protect yourselves by observing social distancing

President Iohannis, message on Day of War Veterans: I urge you to protect yourselves by observing social distancing. President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Wednesday, on the occasion of the National Day of War Veterans, in which he underlined veterans' "exemplary" behavior, which represents a benchmark for the descendants and urged them to protect themselves by observing the rules of social distancing, in the context of the novel coronavirus epidemic. "Dear war veterans, we thank you for the manner in which, throughout wars and until today, you have overcome the difficult moments with dignity, offering us a model of spiritual strength and moral beauty. We are living a difficult period, in which, inspired from your experience, you should prove courage, responsibility and solidarity in order to overcome together, well, the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Honorable war veterans, I urge you to protect yourselves and your families, by observing the social distancing rules, in order to protect yourselves from the severe effects which the novel coronavirus infection can cause. We are next to you and I assure you of our full support," the head of state says in a message occasioned by the National Day of War Veterans. According to Iohannis, the "exemplary" behavior of the war veterans in times when they defended Romania's freedom represents a benchmark for the descendants. "Today, we are celebrating, on the occasion of the Day of War Veterans, the courage and patriotism of all those who fought and gave their lives to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Romania during the great world conflagrations. We honor their sacrifice and express our gratitude toward all servicemen who, ever since the birth of our nation, have defended Romania's freedom with dedication and devotion. Today's celebration also has a special significance because, by remembering the great deeds of our forerunners, we recreate the link between generations and understand, once again, the heroism of those for whom the defence of the country was the supreme creed. Their exemplary behavior also remains a benchmark for our descendants. who are learning to cherish and protect freedom. A nation is strong when it knows and respects its history, its true heroes and traditions," the head of state underscored. He wished the war veterans good health and "Many happy returns!." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer&Contractor Approves RON10.7M in Dividends Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has approved dividends totaling RON10.7 million out of the RON154.14 million net profit registered in 2019.



Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety The hotel owners on the Romanian seaside are preparing for the start of the season, regardless if it will take place on June 1, June 15 or later, and have already taken into consideration the implementation of a set of measures to protect the health of tourists, but also of the employees, the (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Approves RON61M Dividend Payments Shareholders of Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday approved a combined gross dividend per share of RON7.05, meaning total dividend payments of RON61 million.



Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Starts Producing Disinfectants Farmec Cluj-Napoca, the biggest local cosmetics manufacturer, announced Wednesday it has started producing household and medical-grade disinfectants after obtaining all required permits, company CEO Mircea Turdean said.



PSD's Ciolacu, on President's statement regarding bill on autonomy of Szeklerland: A crass attack The draft regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland was never voted in the Chamber of Deputies, stated, on Wednesday, the interim chair of the Social DemocraticParty (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, deeming the statements made by President Klaus Iohannis on the topic as a "crass attack". (...)



CEC Bank to Issue Free Debit Cards for Pensioners Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank will issue free debit cards for people who cashed their pensions at bank offices and will deliver them at the customers' homes addresses via the Romanian post office.



Marcel Ciolacu about Klaus Iohannis: It shows how low you can get in politics The statement of president Klaus Iohannis "shows how low you can get into politics", deems Marcel Ciolacu, leader of he Social-Democratic Party (PSD). "It is an exit that totally disqualifies the presidential position!", writes Ciolacu on (...)

