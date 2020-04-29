 
Romaniapress.com

April 29, 2020

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Klaus Iohannis sends atypical dangerous message like PRM used to
Apr 29, 2020

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Klaus Iohannis sends atypical dangerous message like PRM used to.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said the statements made by the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, with respect to the Szekerland, send an "atypical and dangerous message like PRM [Greater Romania Party] used to send" and he must apologize. "Klaus Iohannis, while looking hysterical and nervous, has made a statement that is unworthy of a president, sending an atypical, violent and dangerous message like PRM used to send: Hungarians want to take Ardeal from us. We have witnessed today an unseen event in the past 30 years: the president himself misinforms and instigates people against the Hungarians by using the very microphone at the Cotroceni Palace. UDMR firmly rejects this type of discourse and any type of instigation. The President needs to apologize for this dangerous deviation," said the head of the UDMR in a press release. President Klaus Iohannis criticised a draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, claiming that the social Democratic Party (PSD) helped the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to pass this piece of legislation in the Chamber of Deputies. "It is incredible, dear Romanians, what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR to pass through the Chamber of Deputies a law that gives wide autonomy to the Szeklerland. It is incredible where we have arrived with this PSD. It is incredible what agreements are made in Parliament. (...) The great PSD is fighting in the secret offices of Parliament to give Transylvania away to the Hungarians," the head of state told a press briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer&Contractor Approves RON10.7M in Dividends Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has approved dividends totaling RON10.7 million out of the RON154.14 million net profit registered in 2019.

Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety The hotel owners on the Romanian seaside are preparing for the start of the season, regardless if it will take place on June 1, June 15 or later, and have already taken into consideration the implementation of a set of measures to protect the health of tourists, but also of the employees, the (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Approves RON61M Dividend Payments Shareholders of Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday approved a combined gross dividend per share of RON7.05, meaning total dividend payments of RON61 million.

Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Starts Producing Disinfectants Farmec Cluj-Napoca, the biggest local cosmetics manufacturer, announced Wednesday it has started producing household and medical-grade disinfectants after obtaining all required permits, company CEO Mircea Turdean said.

PSD's Ciolacu, on President's statement regarding bill on autonomy of Szeklerland: A crass attack The draft regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland was never voted in the Chamber of Deputies, stated, on Wednesday, the interim chair of the Social DemocraticParty (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, deeming the statements made by President Klaus Iohannis on the topic as a "crass attack". (...)

CEC Bank to Issue Free Debit Cards for Pensioners Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank will issue free debit cards for people who cashed their pensions at bank offices and will deliver them at the customers' homes addresses via the Romanian post office.

Marcel Ciolacu about Klaus Iohannis: It shows how low you can get in politics The statement of president Klaus Iohannis "shows how low you can get into politics", deems Marcel Ciolacu, leader of he Social-Democratic Party (PSD). "It is an exit that totally disqualifies the presidential position!", writes Ciolacu on (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |