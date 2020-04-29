UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Klaus Iohannis sends atypical dangerous message like PRM used to

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Klaus Iohannis sends atypical dangerous message like PRM used to. UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said the statements made by the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, with respect to the Szekerland, send an "atypical and dangerous message like PRM [Greater Romania Party] used to send" and he must apologize. "Klaus Iohannis, while looking hysterical and nervous, has made a statement that is unworthy of a president, sending an atypical, violent and dangerous message like PRM used to send: Hungarians want to take Ardeal from us. We have witnessed today an unseen event in the past 30 years: the president himself misinforms and instigates people against the Hungarians by using the very microphone at the Cotroceni Palace. UDMR firmly rejects this type of discourse and any type of instigation. The President needs to apologize for this dangerous deviation," said the head of the UDMR in a press release. President Klaus Iohannis criticised a draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, claiming that the social Democratic Party (PSD) helped the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to pass this piece of legislation in the Chamber of Deputies. "It is incredible, dear Romanians, what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR to pass through the Chamber of Deputies a law that gives wide autonomy to the Szeklerland. It is incredible where we have arrived with this PSD. It is incredible what agreements are made in Parliament. (...) The great PSD is fighting in the secret offices of Parliament to give Transylvania away to the Hungarians," the head of state told a press briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]