PSD's Ciolacu: President Iohannis' outburst today shows how low one can stoop in politics. Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that President Iohannis's statement on the bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland was one that "totally disqualifies" the presidential office and that "shows how low one can stoop in politics." "Today's outburst of President Iohannis shows how low you can stoop in politics. It is an outburst that totally disqualifies the presidential office. I want to remind President Iohannis that he had no reaction when the Romanian ambassador to Budapest was tarnished a few days ago. Had he been a true patriot, he would have defended the Romanian ambassador! President Iohannis knew that PSD was against the bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, and that at 14:00hrs this bill would be definitively defeated by the Senate. Same as many other similar bills have been rejected over time. However, he had this anti-Romanian and anti-democratic outburst," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook. He added that Iohannis should be more concerned "that he has exported Romanians to German plantations," people whom he and the government "have abandoned." "I also think that President Iohannis should have been more concerned that his government is letting the forests be cut down. Romanians are expecting from the self-proclaimed pandemic fight banner wearer concrete solutions to their problems, not political fights. Given the situation we are in, the president should be concerned about the fate of Romanians, the protection of living standards, the preservation of jobs, the possibility of postponing their loan repayments, solutions for employees who are forced to leave their children alone at home, instead of political aberrations," Ciolacu said. On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis criticised a bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, claiming that the social Democratic Party (PSD) helped the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to pass this piece of legislation in the Chamber of Deputies. "Jo napot kivanok [good afternoon in Hungarian], PSD. It is incredible, dear Romanians, what is happening in the Romanian Parliament. PSD has helped UDMR to pass through the Chamber of Deputies a law that gives wide autonomy to the Szeklerland. It is incredible where we have arrived with this PSD. It is incredible what agreements are made in Parliament. It is incredible while I, we, the government, the other authorities are fighting for the lives of Romanians, we are fighting to get rid of this pandemic, the great PSD is fighting in the secret offices of Parliament to give Transylvania away to the Hungarians. Jo napot, Ciolacu! What has the leader of Budapest, Viktor Orban, promised you in exchange for this agreement?," Iohannis told a press briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He warned Romanians that this means a "toxic PSD majority." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer&Contractor Approves RON10.7M in Dividends Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has approved dividends totaling RON10.7 million out of the RON154.14 million net profit registered in 2019.



Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety The hotel owners on the Romanian seaside are preparing for the start of the season, regardless if it will take place on June 1, June 15 or later, and have already taken into consideration the implementation of a set of measures to protect the health of tourists, but also of the employees, the (...)



Conpet Ploiesti Approves RON61M Dividend Payments Shareholders of Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday approved a combined gross dividend per share of RON7.05, meaning total dividend payments of RON61 million.



Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Starts Producing Disinfectants Farmec Cluj-Napoca, the biggest local cosmetics manufacturer, announced Wednesday it has started producing household and medical-grade disinfectants after obtaining all required permits, company CEO Mircea Turdean said.



CEC Bank to Issue Free Debit Cards for Pensioners Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank will issue free debit cards for people who cashed their pensions at bank offices and will deliver them at the customers' homes addresses via the Romanian post office.



