GCS: 362 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,978

GCS: 362 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,978. A number of 362 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 11,978, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 3,569 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 247 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to GCS, as many as 675 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]