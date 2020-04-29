USR announces its Senators will vote against draft law on Szeklerland's autonomy

USR announces its Senators will vote against draft law on Szeklerland's autonomy. USR (Save Romania Union) announces this party's Senators will vote against the draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which contradicts the Constitution and does not "help in any way" during this difficult time generated by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. "The draft law was tacitly adopted by the Deputies Chamber one week ago. The same way as other tens of laws are adopted daily that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) refuses to introduce on the agenda. The draft law had been rejected by the specialist committees, but PSD (Social Democratic Party), which still holds the majority in Parliament and controls all buttons, did not introduce this draft law on the agenda! In other words, the great nationalists, who dress in traditional costumes every time there is an occasion, they left this draft law pass without giving any chance to the Deputies to have a word in the matter. Such draft law contradicts the Romanian Constitution and it does not help in any way during this difficult time that we are crossing. Fortunately, the Senate is the decision-making chamber in this case and the draft law can no longer pass unbothered. The USR Senators will vote against this draft law on the "autonomy of the Szeklerland" submitted by the UDMR Deputies Zsolt-Istvan Biro and Jozsef-Gyorgy Kulcsar-Terza," showed the USR, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. USR underscored that it rejects "any form of nationalism and political demagogy." The draft law regarding the "autonomy of the Szeklerland" (...) is another example of political demagogy and cynicism from a party that for 30 years has done pretty much nothing for the economic development of those regions of the country that are mostly inhabited by Hungarians and that, from time to time, the same as its political ally - the PSD - is opportunistically using the nationalism card," added the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]