 
Romaniapress.com

April 29, 2020

USR announces its Senators will vote against draft law on Szeklerland's autonomy
Apr 29, 2020

USR announces its Senators will vote against draft law on Szeklerland's autonomy.

USR (Save Romania Union) announces this party's Senators will vote against the draft law on the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which contradicts the Constitution and does not "help in any way" during this difficult time generated by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. "The draft law was tacitly adopted by the Deputies Chamber one week ago. The same way as other tens of laws are adopted daily that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) refuses to introduce on the agenda. The draft law had been rejected by the specialist committees, but PSD (Social Democratic Party), which still holds the majority in Parliament and controls all buttons, did not introduce this draft law on the agenda! In other words, the great nationalists, who dress in traditional costumes every time there is an occasion, they left this draft law pass without giving any chance to the Deputies to have a word in the matter. Such draft law contradicts the Romanian Constitution and it does not help in any way during this difficult time that we are crossing. Fortunately, the Senate is the decision-making chamber in this case and the draft law can no longer pass unbothered. The USR Senators will vote against this draft law on the "autonomy of the Szeklerland" submitted by the UDMR Deputies Zsolt-Istvan Biro and Jozsef-Gyorgy Kulcsar-Terza," showed the USR, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. USR underscored that it rejects "any form of nationalism and political demagogy." The draft law regarding the "autonomy of the Szeklerland" (...) is another example of political demagogy and cynicism from a party that for 30 years has done pretty much nothing for the economic development of those regions of the country that are mostly inhabited by Hungarians and that, from time to time, the same as its political ally - the PSD - is opportunistically using the nationalism card," added the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer&Contractor Approves RON10.7M in Dividends Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has approved dividends totaling RON10.7 million out of the RON154.14 million net profit registered in 2019.

Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety The hotel owners on the Romanian seaside are preparing for the start of the season, regardless if it will take place on June 1, June 15 or later, and have already taken into consideration the implementation of a set of measures to protect the health of tourists, but also of the employees, the (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Approves RON61M Dividend Payments Shareholders of Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday approved a combined gross dividend per share of RON7.05, meaning total dividend payments of RON61 million.

Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Starts Producing Disinfectants Farmec Cluj-Napoca, the biggest local cosmetics manufacturer, announced Wednesday it has started producing household and medical-grade disinfectants after obtaining all required permits, company CEO Mircea Turdean said.

PSD's Ciolacu, on President's statement regarding bill on autonomy of Szeklerland: A crass attack The draft regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland was never voted in the Chamber of Deputies, stated, on Wednesday, the interim chair of the Social DemocraticParty (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, deeming the statements made by President Klaus Iohannis on the topic as a "crass attack". (...)

CEC Bank to Issue Free Debit Cards for Pensioners Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank will issue free debit cards for people who cashed their pensions at bank offices and will deliver them at the customers' homes addresses via the Romanian post office.

Marcel Ciolacu about Klaus Iohannis: It shows how low you can get in politics The statement of president Klaus Iohannis "shows how low you can get into politics", deems Marcel Ciolacu, leader of he Social-Democratic Party (PSD). "It is an exit that totally disqualifies the presidential position!", writes Ciolacu on (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |