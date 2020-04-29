GCS: Another 12 people infected with novel coronavirus die; total death toll reaches 675

GCS: Another 12 people infected with novel coronavirus die; total death toll reaches 675. Another 12 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 675, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. It is about six women and six men aged between 47 and 90. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]