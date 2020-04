Coronavirus in Romania: Almost 12.000 cases, of which 3.576 Romanians cured and 675 dead

Coronavirus in Romania: Almost 12.000 cases, of which 3.576 Romanians cured and 675 dead. In Romania, since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 12.000 people have been infected, of which 3.576 have been cured and discharged, and 675 have lost their lives, according to Wednesday's report of the Strategic Communication Group (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]