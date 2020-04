IAR Brasov To Pay Out RON18.3M Dividends, At 7.6% Yield

IAR Brasov To Pay Out RON18.3M Dividends, At 7.6% Yield. Shareholders of Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Wednesday approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON18.3 million, from the company’s 2019 net profit of RON49.1 million, which means a gross dividend of RON1 per share, as per a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]