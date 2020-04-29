 
Farmec starts production of biocides
Farmec starts production of biocides.

Farmec, the largest Romanian producer of cosmetics, has started the production of biocides for personal and medical use, with disinfectants having alcohol as active substance in a proportion of at least 70pct, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. "Following laboratory tests, the company obtained the necessary approvals for biocides from the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Development, approvals attesting to the virucidal, bactericidal and fungicidal action of the products. In addition to the proven efficiency and rapid action, they are pleasant to use, have a pleasant smell and are safe for the health of the population and the environment," the release mentions. According to the quoted source, a novelty in the Farmec portfolio are the hand and surface disinfectants from the Dermofarm range based on 80pct ethyl alcohol, created especially for medical units. "In the current context, we have organized all our resources and adapted our production lines, prioritizing sanitizing, disinfecting and antibacterial products to meet the needs and requirements of the market, especially the demands from the institutions which fight in the front line against the spread of the new coronavirus. We have involved all the specialists in the company in this extensive production process and we make every effort to obtain the raw materials and packaging necessary to cover the market demand and to offer a fair price. I thank the members of the Ministry of Economy for their support in speeding up the approval of biocides," said Mircea Turdean, General Manager of Farmec Cluj-Napoca. Farmec SA Cluj-Napoca is the largest producer of cosmetics with 100pct Romanian capital. The company has international GMP certification and sells products in its portfolio in about 30 countries. In April, the chain of brand stores owned by Farmec includes eight Farmec stores, located in Cluj-Napoca, Arad, Brasov, Sibiu, Targu Mures and Timisoara, 20 Gerovital stores located in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanta, Timisoara, Craiova, Ploiesti, Suceava, Iasi, Piatra Neamt, Galati, Oradea, Sibiu and Ramnicu Valcea and two Gerovital stores opened through franchise system, in Bacau and Pitesti. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

