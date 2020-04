Death toll in Romania due to coronavirus reaches 681

Death toll in Romania due to coronavirus reaches 681. Another six persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll rising to 681, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. The most recent victims are four women and two men with ages between 52 and 88.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]