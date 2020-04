Iohannis, on the autonomy of the Szekler Land: It is incredible what is happening in Parliament



Iohannis, on the autonomy of the Szekler Land: It is incredible what is happening in Parliament.

President Klaus Iohannis has launched a harsh attack on PSD, accusing the social-democrats of "willing to give Transylvania to the Hungarians": "It's incredible where this PSD has ended up, what agreements are being made in the Romanian (...)