Impact Developer&Contractor Approves RON10.7M in Dividends. Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, has approved dividends totaling RON10.7 million out of the RON154.14 million net profit registered in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]