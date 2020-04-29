 
PSD's Ciolacu, on President's statement regarding bill on autonomy of Szeklerland: A crass attack
PSD's Ciolacu, on President's statement regarding bill on autonomy of Szeklerland: A crass attack.

The draft regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland was never voted in the Chamber of Deputies, stated, on Wednesday, the interim chair of the Social DemocraticParty (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, deeming the statements made by President Klaus Iohannis on the topic as a "crass attack". "Let us not let a lie distract us from the real problems of Romania. The draft regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland was rejected now definitively in the Senate. It was never voted in the Chamber of Deputies, let it be clear. The government sent a point of view only after the term for tacit approval was fulfilled, namely after four months. They sent four words. This blocked the procedure to reject it in the Chamber of Deputies. (...) The President came with a crass attack. Today I had the feeling Vadim Tudor (e.n. - Corneliu Vadim Tudor, former chairman of the far-right Greater Romania Party - PRM) is alive and is the President of Romania," said Ciolacu in Parliament. The Chamber of Deputies adopted tacitly the draft regarding the autonomy status for the Szeklerland. The Senate is decisional forum for the draft law. Following the fact that the term for debate and vote was exceeded in the Chamber of Deputies, this forum noted the tacit adoption of the draft in the April 23 session in the form proposed by the initiators - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania deputies Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan. The report of the Administration Committee was for rejection. In the Senate, the draft was rejected on Wednesday.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

