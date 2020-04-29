Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety

Romanian seaside hotel owners prepare season start, implement measures for tourist, employee safety. The hotel owners on the Romanian seaside are preparing for the start of the season, regardless if it will take place on June 1, June 15 or later, and have already taken into consideration the implementation of a set of measures to protect the health of tourists, but also of the employees, the Mamaia Constanta Owners' Association (OPMCTA) says. Thus, tourists will not eat all at once, but in several stages in the hotels that do not have sufficiently large spaces, in order to avoid crowds at the restaurants, a table will seat only one family, beach beds will be spaced out and sanitized after each use, and air mattresses might disappear from the beaches. Furthermore, the rooms will be sanitized when changing tourists, maids will wear masks and gloves, while booking will be made mostly online, in order to avoid queues at front desk, where demarcation lines will be drawn. The representatives of the association recommend Romanian tourists that, firstly, they remain in the country this summer and this year, Romania being the safest destination for them, and when they are seeking to buy a travel package, they should do so through approved sellers and to choose chartered booking structures, regardless if they are small, such as bed&breakfasts or large hotels. They believe only chartered structures can ensure respect of hygienic-health standards, being the ones that are checked by the public health and food safety directorates at least once or several times per season, and this will be an additional guarantee that the safety measures will be respected. "We do not want to expose any employee, nor us, the hotel owners, which work side by side with them and, especially, the tourists, because we are risking our business. All that we have is pledget to the bank, we have credits to pay and we answer as administrators to the law," said Anca Nedea, executive chair of the association.