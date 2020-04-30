 
Romaniapress.com

April 30, 2020

Forty-two Romanian doctors, nurses to bolster medical teams in Moldova
Apr 30, 2020

Forty-two Romanian doctors, nurses to bolster medical teams in Moldova.

A team of 42 doctors and nurses from Romania's Defence Ministry and Health Ministry will leave for Republic of Moldova to bolster the medical teams in the neighbouring country in the fight against COVID-19. "The teams will be dispatched to Chisinau, Cahul and Balti using means of transport of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) with the Interior Ministry and the Joint Logistics Command with the Defence Ministry," IGSU reported on Thursday. The team of doctors and nurses specializing in anesthesia and Intensive care, pulmonology, emergency medicine and internal medicine will be providing healthcare to patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and train healthcare workers in Balti, Chisinau and Cahul for 15 days. Protective equipment for the medical team will be provided by IGSU for the entire duration of the mission, consisting of overalls, face masks, gloves and face shields. At the same time, liaison with the relevant officials of Moldova as well as logistical security will be provided by two IGSU officers. For the smooth running of the mission, the Defence Ministry provides 10 isolation and transport systems for the care workers contaminated with biological agents that at the end of the mission will be donated to Moldova. Upon departure for the mission, the medical team will be greeted in Iasi by Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat. The action is part of support measures undertaken by Romania under a strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Union is slipping, with dramatic consequences for its democratic future By Constantin Radut For more than two years, the European Union has been unable to find a way to bring economic, integration and cohesion policies closer together. The difference of vision between the French President and the German Chancellor regarding the future of the EU, the enlargement of (...)

Gov't allocates 16.5 ml lei for medical humanitarian aid to Republic of Moldova The government is set to approve at its meeting this Thursday the supplementation of the Health Ministry's budget by 16,500,000 lei from the Budget Reserve Fund, for providing the Republic of Moldova a cost-free medical humanitarian aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises by 10 to 705 Ten more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 705, informs on Thursday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest victims are seven women and three men, aged between 64 and 90.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

BNR: Romania sees overlap of three crises and we must think how to exit impasse The current situation in Romania is different than those in the past, because three crises overlap: a health crisis, a social crisis and an economic crisis, said, on Thursday, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy consultant with the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "When three crises overlap on one (...)

CBRE: Investment Volume in Romania to Return Above EUR1B in 2021 The total investment volume in Romania's property market in 2020 will be 50% lower than anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak and a return above the EUR1 billion mark will likely occur in 2021, said Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE (...)

Romania Seeks to Raise RON4.1B Selling State Paper on Local Market in May Romania's finance ministry plans to raise RON4.1 billion selling bonds and bills on the local market in May, after raising RON5.7 billion in April.

PSD: Gov't introduces coronavirus tax, issues 290,000 fines, yet performs only 175,000 tests The Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that "the government has introduced the coronavirus tax", handing out "at will" as many as 290,000 fines. "The government has issued the coronavirus tax. It issued 290,000 fines, but (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |